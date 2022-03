GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced sweeping changes in recommending where and when Americans should wear masks. The CDC said it is shifting from looking at COVID-19 case counts and is focusing on what it calls a more holistic view of risk from COVID-19. The agency said masks are optional if you live in an area of low hospital admission. In areas where COVID-19 admissions are in the medium range, the agency recommends wearing a mask if you have risk factors. The CDC said to wear a mask if you are in an area...

