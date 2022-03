A new option that allows growers to connect their FieldView account to automatically create activities in FarmLogs is now available. By enabling this capability, growers can seamlessly transfer field work captured by Climate FieldView Drive, and other methods supported by FieldView. This connection can reduce the amount of time entering data, keep accurate records across systems, automatically calculate cost of production, and more easily determine a farm’s profit and loss down to the acre.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO