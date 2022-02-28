Punk High-Platform Clogs

A black motorcycle jacket and loose-fitting jeans aren’t what you’d expect a female fashion designer to wear at the Academy Awards, especially one nominated for Best Costume Design. Jenny Beavan, however, wasn’t fazed by the wide eyes or the lack of clapping she received from the formally dressed 2016 Oscars crowd as she took the stage to accept the award for her work in “Mad Max: Fury Road.” This year, Beavan may be revisiting the critical spotlight again as she is nominated for her designs in Disney’s “Cruella.”
