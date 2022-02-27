Here’s How to See the Freedom Convoy in Idaho’s Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The cross country coach for the College of Southern Idaho is leaving the Gem State for the Show-Me State. Head Coach Lindsey Anderson is leaving CSI to be the head coach for the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri, according to the CSI Athletics Department.“It’s difficult to express what the College of Southern Idaho means to me,” said Anderson in a prepared statement. “I have loved every second of my time at CSI! It is so hard to say goodbye to something I love so much and am so proud of. Now I get to start a new journey with an amazing opportunity for me and my family. I am so excited for this next step to see what I can do at the University of Missouri!” Anderson will also serve as the assistant track coach for UM. Anderson came from Weber State University in Utah to revive the CSI Cross Country program in 2017. According to CSI, in 2018 she was able to lead the women's team to fourth-place at the NJCAA Division I Cross Country Championships and the mens to sixth-place."Lindsey was able to quickly establish a foundation and positive culture for the program in which her student athletes thrived,” added Joel Bate, CSI Athletic Director in a prepared statement. “They were not only good on the track but also had positive results in the classroom. The program is in great shape and ready for someone to come in and continue the growth and direction of the program that Lindsey established." The CSI Athletic Department will begin looking for a replacement for Anderson.

