ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

AHA News: Retiree Doesn't Let Heart Issues Slow Him Down

By American Heart Association News
Elkhart Truth
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- A few months before the pandemic, Chris...

www.elkharttruth.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lawrence Post

“I’m young, I’m healthy, if this happens to me it won’t be that big a deal”, 17-year-old girl dies from COVID after family members begged her to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus

The 17-year-old girl reportedly died of COVID-19 complications after family members reportedly begged her to get vaccinated against the virus. The family said the teen felt sick enough to go to the ER and was hospitalized with COVID-19. While hospitalized, the teen reportedly developed hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis. Health officials say it’s a rare disease that causes the immune system to stop working properly.
SCIENCE
The Press

AHA News: When His Heart Failed, 'Monk' Actor Jason Gray-Stanford Lived His Own Drama

AHA News: When His Heart Failed, 'Monk' Actor Jason Gray-Stanford Lived His Own Drama. THURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- In his decades as an actor, Jason Gray-Stanford has appeared in a few medical dramas, often as a patient. And in his best-known role, as Lt. Randy Disher on "Monk," he faced all kinds of cases that defied easy explanation.
STANFORD, CA
KULR8

AHA News: Born in China With a Heart Defect, She's Now 14 and Calls Her New Heart 'Thor'

AHA News: Born in China With a Heart Defect, She's Now 14 and Calls Her New Heart 'Thor'. MONDAY, Feb. 21, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Four years after Jamie Jennings started the adoption process to be a single mom, she got the call at 3 a.m. A 1-year-old girl in China with a congenital heart defect needed a home. Jamie had 48 hours to decide whether this girl would become her daughter.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aha#Retiree#Bike#Aha News
The Press

AHA News: Understanding 'Black Fatigue' – And How to Overcome It

AHA News: Understanding 'Black Fatigue' – And How to Overcome It. THURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Before she gave the feeling a name, Mary-Frances Winters felt it constantly. She calls it "a dull droning sound that is always present" and "an underlying syndrome of sorts that permeates my very being."
HEALTH
Elkhart Truth

Long or Irregular Periods May Put a Woman's Liver at Risk

FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women with long or irregular periods are at increased risk for a serious condition called nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, according to a new study. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a chronic disease in which excess fat builds up in the liver. It...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Human Brain Doesn't Slow Down Until After Age of 60

The human brain doesn’t slow down with aging until after people reach 60 years old, according to a study that included data from 1.2 million people who participated in an online experiment. Researchers suggest a healthy brain maintains much of its effectiveness and efficiency well into older age. Experts...
SCIENCE
InspireMore

“I’ll Never Forget Leaving The Doctor’s Office That Day. … We Were Terrified; In Shock.” Mom Shares Son’s Journey With Birth Difference, Urges, “You And Your Child Are Never Alone.”

Meet Krista, a Smile Train supporter and a Texas mom who is spreading love and comfort all around the world. Her story has touched our hearts, and we’re sure it will touch yours, too!. “I’ll never forget leaving the doctor’s office that day in 2014. The last thing he...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Elkhart Truth

Implanted 'Drug Factory' Wipes Out Cancers in Mice -- Could It Help People?

THURSDAY, March 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Tiny, implantable drug "factories" that churn out an immune system protein could offer a new way to battle some cancers, if research in lab mice pans out. Researchers said the technology is readily translatable to human testing, and an initial trial could begin...
HEALTH
The Independent

NHS-approved ‘weight loss jab’ which suppresses appetite now available at Boots

A weight loss injection, which works by suppressing user’s appetites, is now available to buy at Boots without prescription.Saxenda is available across all Boots and Lloyds Pharmacy stores. Those interested will need to apply for a quick online consultation.The jab works by mimicking a hormone called GLP1, which is the hormone that is released after you eat to let you know you’re full.Saxenda mimics this hormone, curbing your appetite so you consume less calories. It is designed to be combined with a low-fat food plan and moderate activity.Experts have been quick to stress that it’s not a “miracle” weight loss...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy