Luxury Digital Fashion Bags

Luxury fashion brands such as Hermès, Chanel and Gucci will temporarily cease trading in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.Hermès, maker of the Birkin bag, and Richemont, which owns Cartier, were among the first parent companies of fashion brands to announce store closures, followed by LVMH, Kering and Chanel.LVMH owns brands like Kenzo, Givenchy and Christian Dior, while Kering is the parent company to fashion houses like Bottega Veneta, Gucci and Saint Laurent.Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday 24 February. Since then, the UK, the US and the EU have imposed sanctions on Russia.In a LinkedIn...
Comments / 0