Rich’s Inappropriate Flight Entertainment // Lockhart’s Draft Predictions // Sox Release Minor League Player After Racist Tweet Rant – 2/28 (Hour 2)

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — For the first time since the strike of 1994, a labor dispute within Major League Baseball has led to the cancellation of a multitude of games. After 13 negotiation sessions between owners and the MLB Player's Association, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Tuesday evening that the first two series of the 2022 season are canceled. The two sides were unable to reach a lockout deal, and the cancellations from that have brought the regular season games count down to 156 games at most, out of 162 previously scheduled.
