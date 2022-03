TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women who enter menopause early may be more likely to develop dementia later in life, new research indicates. During menopause, production of the female sex hormone estrogen drops dramatically and a woman's periods come to an end. While women typically enter menopause in their early 50s, many do so earlier — either naturally or due to a medical condition or treatment such as a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus).

