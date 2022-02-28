ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Gold up at midday but loses most of strong early gains

By Jim Wyckoff
kitco.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) Gold and silver prices are firmer in midday U.S. trading Monday, on safe-haven demand as...

www.kitco.com

