ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool players revel in Carabao Cup win – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43YFJZ_0eRQzZfU00
Sport

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 28.

Football

Liverpool’s players reacted to their cup win.

As did Chelsea’s Kai Havertz.

Glenn Roeder was remembered.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is loving life at Barcelona.

Cricket

Nat Sciver starred in England’s warm-up match against Bangladesh.

Good grab!

MMA

Conor McGregor was on the black stuff.

Tennis

Cameron Norrie enjoyed Mexico.

Winter Olympics

Team GB champions scrub up well.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Anthony Martial in fitness race to face West Ham

West Ham will be wary of a familiar foe when they travel to Sevilla in the last-16 of the Europa League. Anthony Martial, who joined the Spanish side on loan from Manchester United in January, boasts an impressive record against the Hammers with six goals and five assists. The 26-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst hits out at suggestions Rangers are arrogant

Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst refuted suggestions of arrogance from former Light Blues midfielder Dragan Mladenovic ahead of the Europa League last-16 tie against Red Star Belgrade. Rangers stunned European football with a 6-4 aggregate win over Borussia Dortmund in the play-off round which prompted Mladenovic, who arrived at Ibrox...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pierre Emerick Aubameyang
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Glenn Roeder
newschain

Billy Gilmour ineligible as Norwich welcome Chelsea

Norwich will be without on-loan Blues midfielder Billy Gilmour for the Premier League visit of Chelsea. The Scotland international is ineligible for the fixture against his parent club, so Lukas Rupp, who missed Saturday’s home defeat by Brentford with fatigue, should come back into the squad. Full-back Max Aarons,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Pedro Neto signs new five-year deal at Wolves

Pedro Neto has celebrated his 22nd birthday by putting pen to paper on a new long-term contract at Wolves. The Portuguese winger, who made his first start of the season in the defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend following a long stint on the sidelines because of injury, has committed to the club until 2027.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Revel#Bangladesh#Winter Olympics Team Gb
newschain

Thomas Tuchel concerned by Reece James’ muscle injury

Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea are “worried” by Reece James’ new injury concern. James picked up a muscle problem in the Blues’ 4-0 Premier League win at Burnley on Saturday, in just his third game back after a long-term hamstring tear. The England international raced into sparkling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Mohammed Salisu set to return for Southampton against Newcastle

Southampton hope to welcome back Mohammed Salisu against Newcastle on Thursday. The Ghanaian centre-back missed Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa with a hamstring injury. The Saints have no new injury concerns, but Lyanco and Alex McCarthy remain sidelined, while the game has come too soon for Nathan Tella as the winger builds up fitness following two months out with groin trouble.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
newschain

Patrick Bamford to make Leeds return against Aston Villa

Patrick Bamford is poised to help kick-start Leeds’ Premier League survival bid in Thursday’s home game against Aston Villa. Bamford, sidelined since early December due to a foot injury, will make his long-awaited return off the substitutes’ bench in head coach Jesse Marsch’s first game in charge at Elland Road.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Wolves without Ki-Jana Hoever and Nelson Semedo for Watford game

Ki-Jana Hoever has joined Nelson Semedo on the Wolves treatment table ahead of the visit of Watford. Hoever was brought into the side last weekend to face Crystal Palace after it was confirmed fellow right-back Nelson Semedo would be sidelined for a month with a hamstring injury, but the young Dutchman lasted just 25 minutes before being substituted.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Aaron Hickey not joining up with Scotland Under-21s

Scot Gemmill will again be without Aaron Hickey as he prepares Scotland Under-21s for their Euro 2023 double-header against Turkey and Kazakhstan. The 19-year-old full-back, who signed for Italian side Bologna from Hearts in 2020, pulled out of the previous squad last November saying he needed a rest. Gemmill confirmed...
UEFA
newschain

Jamie Vardy set for more weeks on the sidelines with new knee injury

Jamie Vardy is set to be out for “a few weeks” due to a knee issue, Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed. Vardy sustained the problem in the 1-0 Premier League win over Leeds at the King Power Stadium on Saturday, in which the 35-year-old forward was making his first start of 2022 having recovered from a hamstring injury.
UEFA
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy