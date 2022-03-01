Jaivon Harris Arrested, Charged In Murder Of Weymouth High School Senior Nathan Paul

QUINCY (CBS) – An 18-year-old has been arrested in the murder of Weymouth High School student Nathan Paul earlier this month. Jaivon Harris was supposed to be arraigned in Quincy District Court Monday afternoon but that was postponed because he did not have a lawyer.

Paul was shot and killed in Quincy February 15 .

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said Harris turned himself in Monday.

“Quincy Police and Massachusetts State Police homicide detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office have had this matter under intense investigation during the almost two weeks since the shooting,” Morrissey said in a statement.

“Police had obtained an arrest warrant for Mr. Harris out of the Quincy District Court. The Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section has been assisting in our efforts to locate him. It is not known if he learned of the search causing him to present himself to the Quincy District Court today.”

Harris is being held at the Quincy Police Department. He’s charged with murder, armed robbery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy.

Paul was a senior and a wrestler at Weymouth High School senior. His father told WBZ-TV Nathan had plans to attend college in Massachusetts this fall. He had recently applied to Bridgewater State and UMass Amherst.