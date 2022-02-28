Precious times, forever hugs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — In our Forever Home series, we feature a young person in the foster care system who needs a family to embrace them and make them a part of their family. Today we're meeting Ashton. He's an artistic, creative 13-year-old - with some big life goals. From My Hero Academia, to Vocaloids, Ashton embraces many facets of Japanese culture. These characters help fuel this young man's creativity – he loves to draw and enjoys coding and creating video games -- which play into his big plans for the future. He says he wants to “be a model hacker, those people that make models for 3D printing or for online music videos that aren't using actual people.” For college, he hopes to attend MIT. But aside from his drive and ambition, he's like many other kids his age. He loves tacos and chips and cheese, mac ‘n cheese and of course, pizza.

