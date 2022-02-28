How to Safely Tap Home Equity in a Financial Emergency

Equity valuations are most vulnerable to rising rates when starting yields are low, which is why now is a critical time to consider a rate hedge for equity portfolios. Equity valuations are most vulnerable to rising rates when starting yields are low, which is why now is a critical time to consider a rate hedge for equity portfolios. In the discussion that follows, we review the sensitivity of equity multiples to changes in the discount rate, demonstrating an extreme inverse relationship between rates and equity multiples when yields are low. We then present evidence that this relationship is most pronounced with longer-dated rates. Finally, given this highly sensitive relationship, we discuss how adding an options-based rate hedge focused on longer-dated rates has the potential to protect equity portfolios.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO