Terraria Now Optimized for Steam Deck

By Jason Nieva
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new update has been released for Terraria which optimizes the game for Steam Deck, released in time for the launch of the new console. Steam Deck is a handheld gaming computer developed by Valve and released last February 25. It can be played as a handheld or connected to a...

Polygon

Steam Deck needs a kickstand

The Steam Deck needs a kickstand and I’ll be damned if I don’t shout this into oblivion, hoping my frustration wills said kickstand into existence. Why? Because the Steam Deck has a gargantuan collection of low-impact visual novels that can be played with simple taps on the touch screen. And it has tons of shmups with Tate mode (vertical screen) options. And for 2D retro games I’d rather use my own Bluetooth controller. Okay, I admittedly have niche tastes, but I’m not alone!
VIDEO GAMES
Wired

How to Find Games That Are Compatible With the Steam Deck

Having your game crash before it even opens, or in the middle of gameplay, is not ideal. Add to that the possibility for tiny text, a small UI, and controls that are designed for players who have a keyboard, and not all games are worth playing on the Steam Deck right now.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

You can now check your Steam library for Steam Deck compatibility

The Steam Deck launch is imminent, which means anyone lucky enough to have secured a unit will soon be diving into their Steam library on a new device. Games have been receiving their 'Deck Verified' status for a while, but as promised months ago, Valve has released a tool to check your library's compatibility with the Steam Deck in one click, and it's super easy to use.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Valve Details Steam Deck Rollout Plans

It seems like Steam Deck customers might not have to suffer through additional delays. Valve says that everyone in the Q1 reservation window should receive order emails by the end of March, like they hoped, and that it will start to send order emails to other buyers in April. A...
VIDEO GAMES
#Laptop#Video Game#Terraria Now#Steam Deck#Valve#The Nintendo Switch#Steam Library#Shift#Re Logic#Sentries#Graveyard#Bottled Honey
PC Gamer

How loud is the Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck is loud in the same way that any gaming laptop is loud. Okay, maybe in a different way to how an old Asus or MSI gaming laptop might be loud, with aggressive angles and retina-searing displays of RGB illumination, but the Deck is still certainly no acoustic wallflower.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Can't Buy a Steam Deck? Alternatives to Consider

Valve’s Steam Deck (starting at $399) looks like an impressive, possibly revolutionary, handheld gaming PC. Good luck getting one, though! Preorders are backed up by months, so if you haven’t already placed an order, you’re going to wait a bit longer. Fortunately, the Steam Deck isn’t the...
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

How to Install Windows on Steam Deck

Valve's Steam Deck runs SteamOS out of the box, which is based on Arch Linux. It allows for a simplified, almost console-style experience that's easily navigated with the handheld's controllers. Despite Valve's efforts, not every game runs smoothly on the Deck yet. Some games designed for Windows don't yet play...
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Valve’s Steam Deck is now available for purchase

It is finally here. Valve has officially launched the Steam Valve, and it is available for purchase by those who managed to reserve this new gaming console. The company started sending emails to those select few to provide ordering details. Valve’s Steam Deck is already available for purchase. So this...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Does the Steam Deck Throttle?

The short answer is no, the Steam Deck does not throttle. The slightly longer answer is: No, but you can throttle yourself if you really want to. Given the size of the Steam Deck, you'd be forgiven for thinking that the APU at its heart would throttle back when things get toasty. After all, throttling for thermals or battery life is something plenty of users will have seen in high-performance laptops, where the CPU and GPU can be deliberately held back to help with the cooling of the laptop itself.
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Steam Deck review

The Steam Deck is bulky for a handheld, but makes up for it with unrivaled versatility and a killer price. When I pick up the Steam Deck, I think about Leatherman guys. You probably know a Leatherman guy: a friend or (more likely) an uncle who loves to bust out a Leatherman multitool to solve any problem. Need pliers? You got 'em. Tiny scissors for some twine? Ready to snip. Bottle opener? Oh, you ain't ever going thirsty while Doug's around. With all those tools (and more!) a Leatherman is too big for a pocket, so they wear it—proudly—on a little holster clipped to their belt. A Leatherman guy will give you one for Christmas the year you turn 16, and hand you their own, tiny knife blade extended, to slice through the gift wrap.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best games for Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is the newest handheld to hit the market and aims to compete head-to-head with the likes of the Nintendo Switch. Unlike the Switch, the Steam Deck isn’t meant to double as a home console, but is more like the Switch Lite in that it is only usable in its handheld form. Also unlike the Switch, this little machine is a beast in terms of power. With access to your Steam library, there needs to be a lot of processing and graphical power to make these games run as well as PC gamers expect.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

You can now play Valve’s free 30-minute Portal spinoff, even if you don’t have a Steam Deck

Did Valve just gift us a new Portal game? Not exactly. But I can confirm that Aperture Desk Job, a free gamelet designed to show off the Steam Deck’s controls, is worth checking out if you’re a huge Portal fan like me. It’s quick, cute, reveals the answer to one of Portal 2’s biggest unanswered questions, and you can download and play it right now for free even if you never plan to touch a Steam Deck.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

The Steam Deck now has over 1000 verified games

Valve has confirmed that the recently released Steam Deck has over 1000 verified titles available for the system. The portable PC was released at the end of February, and Valve has used the milestone of 1000 verified games to talk about precisely what this means for the “present and future” of the Steam Deck.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.
COMICS

