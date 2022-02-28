Terraria Now Optimized for Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is bulky for a handheld, but makes up for it with unrivaled versatility and a killer price. When I pick up the Steam Deck, I think about Leatherman guys. You probably know a Leatherman guy: a friend or (more likely) an uncle who loves to bust out a Leatherman multitool to solve any problem. Need pliers? You got 'em. Tiny scissors for some twine? Ready to snip. Bottle opener? Oh, you ain't ever going thirsty while Doug's around. With all those tools (and more!) a Leatherman is too big for a pocket, so they wear it—proudly—on a little holster clipped to their belt. A Leatherman guy will give you one for Christmas the year you turn 16, and hand you their own, tiny knife blade extended, to slice through the gift wrap.

