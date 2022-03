Police are investigating the theft of a motorcycle from a north Salina residence. Andrew Quinn, 18, of Salina, told police that he had parked his 2021 Kawasaki Z125 Pro motorcycle at his father's residence in the 700 block of E. Ash Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The motorcycle was known to be at the residence at 10 p.m. Monday. The next morning, however, the father noticed the motorcycle was missing and notified his son.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO