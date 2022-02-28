ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Pair of studies say COVID-19 originated in Wuhan market

Press Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists released a pair of extensive studies over the weekend that point to a large food and live animal market in Wuhan, China, as the origin of the coronavirus pandemic. Analyzing a wide range of data, including virus genes, maps of market stalls and the social media activity of early COVID-19...

www.pressdemocrat.com

Fox News

UK government believes Wuhan lab leak most likely COVID-19 origin: report

The United Kingdom's government is increasingly reassured that the coronavirus pandemic was the result of a lab leak in Wuhan, China, according to a new report. While the theory that the coronavirus was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology was dismissed by world governments early into the pandemic, evidence continues to trickle out supporting the claim. Government officials in the U.K., U.S., and elsewhere have begun voicing support for further investigation into the lab leak possibility.
WGAU

Is there a link between blood type and severe COVID-19? Study says maybe

Researchers believed early in the COVID-19 pandemic that a person’s blood type may be linked to the chance that they would have a more severe outcome should they contract the novel coronavirus. A study released on Monday reinforced that theory with findings showing that several blood proteins, including the...
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
MedicalXpress

Desire to travel increases likelihood of COVID-19 vaccination, study says

Wanderlust can be a powerful motivator in people's decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a new study from Washington State University says. People with a strong desire to travel are less likely to express concern about the vaccine's potential side effects or long-term complications and more likely to say they would get vaccinated, according to a survey of U.S. residents.
nonprofitquarterly.org

System Shock: Nonlocal Grassroots Response to COVID-19 at Ground Zero, Wuhan

Editors’ note: This article is from the Winter 2021 issue of the Nonprofit Quarterly, “We Thrive: Health for Justice, Justice for Health”. On January 23, 2020, two days before the Chinese New Year of the Rat (the new start in the twelve-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac), the central government of China announced the lockdown of Wuhan—the capital of Hubei Province, a city with over eleven million people—due to the outbreak of COVID-19. It was an unprecedented crisis that neither the government nor the society had ever encountered. COVID-19 patients flocked to hospitals and soon discovered that there was a dearth of available beds. Essential community services were cut off, leaving vulnerable populations—the elderly, pregnant women, people with chronic diseases—desperately seeking support. The shortage of medical supplies was so serious that medical workers had to bypass the government and send out individual pleas for donations.1 Indeed, the government’s responses to COVID-19 in the first few weeks were inadequate; the emergency plan developed by the government to deal with “normal” disasters was simply insufficient for such a sweeping crisis.
CBS News

Florida will be "the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children," state surgeon general declares

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children. Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.
The Guardian

Skin cancers on the rise in Australia as sun damage catches up with ageing population

The number of non-melanoma skin cancers in Australia continues to rise steadily each year, despite successful sun-safe education campaigns, new research has found. The increase in cases of 2-6% each year for the past three decades was driven by those aged 55 and above, according to the study led by Associate Prof Catherine Olsen from the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, published on Thursday.
