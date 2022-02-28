Pair of studies say COVID-19 originated in Wuhan market

Editors’ note: This article is from the Winter 2021 issue of the Nonprofit Quarterly, “We Thrive: Health for Justice, Justice for Health”. On January 23, 2020, two days before the Chinese New Year of the Rat (the new start in the twelve-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac), the central government of China announced the lockdown of Wuhan—the capital of Hubei Province, a city with over eleven million people—due to the outbreak of COVID-19. It was an unprecedented crisis that neither the government nor the society had ever encountered. COVID-19 patients flocked to hospitals and soon discovered that there was a dearth of available beds. Essential community services were cut off, leaving vulnerable populations—the elderly, pregnant women, people with chronic diseases—desperately seeking support. The shortage of medical supplies was so serious that medical workers had to bypass the government and send out individual pleas for donations.1 Indeed, the government’s responses to COVID-19 in the first few weeks were inadequate; the emergency plan developed by the government to deal with “normal” disasters was simply insufficient for such a sweeping crisis.

