45 is the new 50 for Colorectal Cancer Screening. March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and the Cancer Services Program of Steuben County is offering free screenings for residents that are 45 years old. The Program gives out screening tests that are done at home and mailed to a lab. A screening test is used to look for a disease before there are symptoms. Last May, the national recommendations for screenings were changed from age 50 to 45 for people at average risk for colorectal cancer.

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO