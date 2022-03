Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced state investment in an expansion of Alarm.com’s Tysons’s headquarters that the company hopes will create 180 new jobs. The Fairfax-based security technology company is receiving $2.6 million in incentives from Virginia for its expansion. According to Alarm.com press materials, the company already employs about 700 people in Virginia, providing network operations and cloud-based services for home and business security companies like ADT.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO