Nearly every outfit had a tweed aspect, from the brand’s classic skirt suit to the various handbag styles rendered in multi-coloured tweed. Oversized blazers nodded to Chanel’s personal relationship with the Duke of Westminster, whom she often borrowed jackets from. 'There’s nothing sexier than wearing the clothes of the person you love,' said Viard. Both Scotland and England provided a source of inspiration to the French fashion house - the patent micro stilettos and mini dress silhouettes called to mind London’s Swinging Sixties. 'And very colourful record covers', added Viard. While the CC-branded rubber boots - both calf and thigh length - would make perfect Scottish staycation essentials.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO