Let's Get Glam: Red Carpet Beauty Secrets

By Shelby Cargill
okcfox.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's award season! Making this the perfect time for Celebrity...

iheart.com

Selena Gomez's Stunning Red Carpet Transformation Is A Must-See

Selena Gomez is red-carpet ready in a new video highlighting her look for the Screen Actors Guild Awards. On Sunday (February 27), the Rare Beauty founder showed off her before and after looks for Awards Night in a new video posted on Instagram by her makeup artist Hung Vavnngo. Set to Gomez's hit song "Look at Her Now," the clip shows the singer pre-glam with no makeup and messy hair in a pink sweater before it transitions into her full red carpet look.
Kat Von D
Harper's Bazaar

King Richard's Demi Singleton Talks "Surreal" SAG Awards and Her First Red Carpet

On the night of her 15th birthday, Demi Singleton attended her first awards show. The young actress, who plays tennis star Serena Williams in the film King Richard, opens up to BAZAAR.com about what it was like standing in a room with so many industry greats at the 2022 SAG Awards, walking the red carpet wearing her favorite designer of the moment, and being recognized for her work on her first film.
EW.com

Watch EW & PEOPLE's live red carpet pre-show from the 2022 SAG Awards

Once again, actors are preparing to win Actors voted on by fellow actors at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before the show kicks off with appearances by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., and Daveed Diggs, Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE are partnering to provide live access to the red carpet.
Vogue Magazine

Robert Pattinson’s Red Carpet Philosophy Is Go Big or Go Home

Robert Pattinson is suiting up in Batman’s signature skin-tight superhero costume on the big screen—but for The Batman’s press tour this past week, the actor has been favoring a far more comfortable style on the red carpet. With the help of some seriously slick suiting, Pattinson has consistently chosen artfully baggy fits that are simultaneously cool and polished. He’s managed to hit his style stride—gamely dressing up for the step and repeat, but in his own nonchalant way.
IndieWire

‘Pam & Tommy’ Music Supervisor Explains Hard Selling Dolly Parton to Score Finale Song — QA

Click here to read the full article. Hulu’s limited series “Pam & Tommy” has been praised not just for its performances, but for its soundtrack. The music has been such a solid mix of jams from both the 1990s and earlier that Hulu has been releasing weekly Spotify playlists for listeners to keep the music flowing. The finale airs Wednesday, and contains two poignant needle drops that drive home the themes the series has been exploring all season long. As music supervisor, Amanda Thomas has crafted the needle drops for not just “Pam & Tommy,” but several of Ryan Murphy’s series...
