Accidents

Cargo ship on fire and adrift at sea: What firefighters can learn from the response efforts

By Dalan Zartman
FireRescue1
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Felicity Ace was carrying approximately 4,000 vehicles, with electric vehicles hampering extinguishment efforts — In mid-February, the Felicity Ace, an oceanic car carrier (cargo ship), experienced a fire event that left the vessel adrift in the Atlantic Ocean with a crew of salvage firefighters trying to manage an overwhelming event....

www.firerescue1.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
FireRescue1

Ala. driver/engineer dies after operating at wildland fire

LYNN, Ala. — Driver/Engineer Larry Harbin died Thursday afternoon after working at the scene of a wildland fire, the Lynn Fire Department announced on Facebook. EMS providers with the department and with Regional Paramedic Service treated him, but Harbin died at Lakeland Community Hospital. “His loss is going to...
LYNN, AL
FireRescue1

Bullying and harassment in the fire station

Gordon Graham here with Today’s Tip from Lexipol. Today’s Tip is for our friends in the fire service. And today I want to talk about harassment in the fire station. When most of us think about harassment in the fire station, usually we think about the big-picture topics covered in our mandatory annual anti-harassment training. But today, I want to talk about day-to-day firehouse living.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Miami

Teen Dead, Several Others Injured After Crash On US 27

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – A teen died and several others were injured after a crash between a sedan and tractor trailer on US 27. According to Florida Highway Patrol, seven children and two adults were rushed to the Broward Health Medical Center. It was at the hospital that the 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead. Two adult females, both 31 years old, are in serious condition. A 5-year-old girl is also in serious condition, as is another girl whose age is unknown. The rest are listed as having minor injuries, including the 33-year-old tractor trailer driver. Traffic was affected in both directions near the scene of the crash near the Broward-Palm Beach County border.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
FireRescue1

Iowa FF dies after working at grass fire

LIBERTYVILLE, Iowa — Firefighter Brian Shanstrom died at home after operating at a grass fire on March 1, Libertyville Fire and Rescue Chief Gerrad Goodrich announced Monday. “Firefighter Shanstrom was a dedicated member of the Libertyville Fire Department for nearly 40 years. His tragic and unexpected passing reminds us...
LIBERTYVILLE, IA
FireRescue1

Firefighter/ Paramedic Entry Level or Lateral

$$5,376.00 - $6,720.00 monthly. East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue is a progressive and fast-growing combination department that provides top of the line emergency response service to those living or traveling through East Grays Harbor. We are seeking to fill two (2) Firefighter/Paramedic positions. Successful applicants will perform duties of a Firefighter/Paramedic in responding to emergencies in our 155 square mile response area that includes the communities of Elma, Satsop, Porter, and Malone. EGHFR also provides EMS services to the city of and rural McCleary. Typical daily duties will include apparatus checks, maintenance, training, station duties, special projects, other duties as assigned, responding to fire, EMS, and other emergencies, and transporting BLS and ALS patients. East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue has an average call volume of 2300 calls annually, serving a population of approximately 11,000.
ELMA, WA
FireRescue1

3 Detroit firefighters, driver treated at hospital after collision

DETROIT — Three Detroit firefighters and a driver were treated at a hospital Thursday after a collision on the city's southwest side, officials said. The firefighters were responding to a report of a structure blaze around 4 p.m. when their engine collided with a truck near Fort and Springwells, said Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell.
BBC

Fisherman lost balance before deadly fall, probe finds

A crewman from a Shetland fishing boat who died when he fell overboard lost his balance while carrying out a repair, an official probe has ruled. The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has published its interim report into the death of Joseph Lacaste in February last year. The MAIB says...
ACCIDENTS

