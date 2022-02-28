Cargo ship on fire and adrift at sea: What firefighters can learn from the response efforts

$$5,376.00 - $6,720.00 monthly. East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue is a progressive and fast-growing combination department that provides top of the line emergency response service to those living or traveling through East Grays Harbor. We are seeking to fill two (2) Firefighter/Paramedic positions. Successful applicants will perform duties of a Firefighter/Paramedic in responding to emergencies in our 155 square mile response area that includes the communities of Elma, Satsop, Porter, and Malone. EGHFR also provides EMS services to the city of and rural McCleary. Typical daily duties will include apparatus checks, maintenance, training, station duties, special projects, other duties as assigned, responding to fire, EMS, and other emergencies, and transporting BLS and ALS patients. East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue has an average call volume of 2300 calls annually, serving a population of approximately 11,000.
