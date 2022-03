Nomad has launched a new Base One charger for the iPhone. It is a stylish combination of metal and glass that looks elegant on a desk. The Nomad Base One is quite heavy so it rests well on the desk and doesn’t come up with the iPhone when you try to remove it from the charger (something that happens with the Apple MagSafe puck). It is priced at $130 and is available on the Nomad website. You can get the 30W Nomad power adapter for half the price if you order it with the new accessory.

