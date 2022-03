A new variant of omicron is making the rounds, but indications are that in the U.S. at least, it’s not spreading very far. Health experts have been telling us there will be more iterations of the novel coronavirus and its variants, and now one of them, omicron BA.2 (as opposed to omicron BA.1, the original version), is delivering. But slight variability seems to be all that it is delivering, medical experts told the Daily News on Tuesday.

