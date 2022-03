It has come to the attention of me and my neighbors in Churchtown that motorists have been habitually speeding through our village. Vehicles have been disregarding our 25 mph and 35 mph speed limits, endangering pedestrians, cyclists, children and people with disabilities. Just this past Halloween, a vehicle almost hit a family of tricker-treaters during the evening hours. People were screaming and afraid for their safety.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 49 MINUTES AGO