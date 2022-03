A guitar owned by the first black artist to have a long-term contract with the BBC and the first to appear in the Royal Variety Performance is to go under the hammer.Jazz singer Adelaide Hall, who also starred in the BBC’s first global radio broadcast in 1939, was a popular performer of the 1930s and 40s and one of the first women of colour seen by BBC viewers after the Second World War.Her guitar, a 1936 Martin acoustic tenor guitar, is expected to fetch at least £5,000 when it is sold at Wiltshire-based specialist music auctioneers Gardiner Houlgate on March...

