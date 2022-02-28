ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ExoMars Launch Faces Delay Nobody Saw Coming

By Georgina Torbet
SlashGear
 9 days ago
The Russian invasion of Ukraine, described by European Union officials as a "barbaric attack" on "a free and sovereign country", is having broad ramifications on how the international community deals with Russia, including in terms of space missions. The EU has imposed sanctions on Russia, and Russia has responded by, among...

