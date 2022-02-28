ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Recent Approvals Show Shift in SOC for Graft-Versus-Host Disease

By Brielle Benyon
targetedonc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe treatment and preventive agent landscape for graft-versus-host disease is growing for patients with hematologic malignancies who receive a stem cell transplant. In the treatment of hematologic malignancies, an allogeneic stem cell transplant (ASCT) offers oncologists to achieve disease remission in their patients. However, the process comes with its own set...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

ChromaDex's Niagen supplementation shows promise in Parkinson’s disease trial

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) said a phase 1 trial showed that its Niagen ingredient supplementation significantly increased brain nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) levels, and resulted in altered cerebral energy metabolism and decreased levels of inflammatory cytokines in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD). The results from the trial — which was part...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Experimental drug shows promise for treating 'brittle bone' disease

An experimental drug may help build bone mass in some adults with a rare brittle-bone disease, a small preliminary study suggests. The disease is called osteogenesis imperfecta. It's caused by defects in certain genes involved in making collagen -- a key protein in the body's connective tissue. Osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) is present at birth, and may leave children with soft bones that are deformed or break easily -- though the severity of the condition ranges widely.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Wyoming News

Vaping Shows More Links to Gum Disease

TUESDAY, Feb. 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Cigarette smoking is infamous for promoting gum disease, and now a new study adds to evidence that vaping also exacts a toll on the teeth and gums. Researchers found that people who use e-cigarettes have a unique bacterial composition in their mouths that likely spells trouble for their dental health. In fact, their oral microbes were more similar to that of cigarette smokers than to nonsmokers. ...
HEALTH
Seeking Alpha

Protalix, Chiesi Global file for EU approval of PRX-102 for Fabry disease

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) and Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, a unit of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., submitted an application via centralized procedure to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for pegunigalsidase alfa (PRX–102) to treat adults with Fabry disease. The Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) is backed by preclinical, clinical and manufacturing data...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graft Versus Host Disease#Soc#Immune System#Asct#Md
technologynetworks.com

Pathophysiology of Neurodegenerative Diseases: New Approaches for Investigation and Recent Advances

Neurodegenerative diseases are heterogeneous conditions characterized by selective dysfunction and progressive loss of neurons, glial cells and their networks in the human brain and spinal cord. As a result, patients exhibit progressive cognitive decline and/or motor dysfunction. Cognitive decline, for example, is a predominant characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), whereas motor deficits appear in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and Huntington’s disease (HD).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fortune

This new COVID vaccine shows 100% efficacy against severe disease

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline Plc, the pharma giants that stumbled in the race to develop a Covid-19 shot, found their vaccine protects against severe disease and hospitalization and will submit data to regulators for clearance.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Nature.com

Gilteritinib enhances graft-versus-leukemia effects against FLT3-ITD mutant leukemia after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation

Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-SCT) is a potentially curative therapy for FLT3 internal tandem duplication mutant (FLT3-ITD+) acute myeloid leukemia, but relapse rate is high. A recent study showed that sorafenib, a first generation FLT3 and multikinase inhibitor, enhanced graft-versus-leukemia (GVL) effects against FLT3-ITD+ leukemia via interleukin-15 (IL-15) production. However, it remains to be clarified whether this effect could be mediated by selective FLT3 inhibition. We investigated whether gilteritinib, a selective FLT3 inhibitor, could enhance GVL effects against FLT3-ITD transfected Ba/F3 leukemia (Ba/F3-FLT3-ITD) in mice. Oral administration of gilteritinib from day +5 to +14 after allo-SCT reduced expression of the co-inhibitory receptors PD-1 and TIGIT on donor CD8+ T cells and enhanced IL-15 expression in Ba/F3-FLT3-ITD. Bioluminescent imaging using luciferase-transfected Ba/F3-FLT3-ITD demonstrated that gilteritinib significantly suppressed leukemia expansion after allo-SCT, whereas it did not impact the morbidity or mortality of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), resulting in significant improvement of overall survival. In conclusion, short-term administration of gilteritinib after allo-SCT enhanced GVL effects against FLT3-ITD+ leukemia without exacerbating GVHD.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

What does a an ECG for coronary artery disease show?

A doctor may refer to an electrocardiogram as an “ECG” or “EKG.” It uses electrodes to measure the electrical activity of the heart. This can help medical professionals detect heart abnormalities, such as heart damage or abnormal heart rhythms. One common health condition that an ECG...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

New Evidence Uncovered: Women Are More Susceptible to Alzheimer’s Disease

Epidemiological studies have shown that women are twice as likely as men to develop Alzheimer’s disease (AD), but the cause of this phenomenon has been unclear. Now, however, a study led by Prof. Keqiang Ye from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences provides a clear answer to this mystery that has puzzled mankind for decades.
SCIENCE
The Independent

NHS-approved ‘weight loss jab’ which suppresses appetite now available at Boots

A weight loss injection, which works by suppressing user’s appetites, is now available to buy at Boots without prescription.Saxenda is available across all Boots and Lloyds Pharmacy stores. Those interested will need to apply for a quick online consultation.The jab works by mimicking a hormone called GLP1, which is the hormone that is released after you eat to let you know you’re full.Saxenda mimics this hormone, curbing your appetite so you consume less calories. It is designed to be combined with a low-fat food plan and moderate activity.Experts have been quick to stress that it’s not a “miracle” weight loss...
WEIGHT LOSS
Fstoppers

Lung-Cleansing Herbs to Completely Restore The Respiratory Tract

Many of us take breathing for granted. After all, if you couldn’t breathe, you’d be dead. Your lungs give you life, oxygenate your blood so you don’t go brain-dead, and protect your body from harmful substances. Given your lungs do all this, it’s good to support them...
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy