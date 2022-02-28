Recent Approvals Show Shift in SOC for Graft-Versus-Host Disease

Allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-SCT) is a potentially curative therapy for FLT3 internal tandem duplication mutant (FLT3-ITD+) acute myeloid leukemia, but relapse rate is high. A recent study showed that sorafenib, a first generation FLT3 and multikinase inhibitor, enhanced graft-versus-leukemia (GVL) effects against FLT3-ITD+ leukemia via interleukin-15 (IL-15) production. However, it remains to be clarified whether this effect could be mediated by selective FLT3 inhibition. We investigated whether gilteritinib, a selective FLT3 inhibitor, could enhance GVL effects against FLT3-ITD transfected Ba/F3 leukemia (Ba/F3-FLT3-ITD) in mice. Oral administration of gilteritinib from day +5 to +14 after allo-SCT reduced expression of the co-inhibitory receptors PD-1 and TIGIT on donor CD8+ T cells and enhanced IL-15 expression in Ba/F3-FLT3-ITD. Bioluminescent imaging using luciferase-transfected Ba/F3-FLT3-ITD demonstrated that gilteritinib significantly suppressed leukemia expansion after allo-SCT, whereas it did not impact the morbidity or mortality of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), resulting in significant improvement of overall survival. In conclusion, short-term administration of gilteritinib after allo-SCT enhanced GVL effects against FLT3-ITD+ leukemia without exacerbating GVHD.

CANCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO