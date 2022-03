An appeals court affirmed that an extended stay motel was improperly evicting several long-time residents. The lawsuit was against Efficiency Lodge, an extended stay motel in south DeKalb County which was once co-owned by former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes and his brother Ray Barnes. Three former tenants, who were represented by the Atlanta Legal Aid Society, claimed they were locked out of their rooms and told to leave — sometimes at gunpoint — when they fell behind on their rent payments in 2020.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO