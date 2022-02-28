ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

March Is Here And It’s Time For Massachusetts To Change The Clocks Again!

By Slater
WSBS
WSBS
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On my way into work this morning I was noticing that I could see the sun start to come up for the first time this winter at...

wsbs.com

Comments / 8

Related
WSBS

WOW! Most Of Massachusetts Is Cheating On Wordle

Are you familiar with Wordle? You know, the internet word game that suddenly went viral, and now millions of people play it every day? Do you know the game I'm talking about? I'm pretty sure you're familiar with it. The object of Wordle is to guess the random 5-letter word....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Gross! A Survey Says This Food Massachusetts is Most Famous For

As much Americans love to identify as a unified group, the thing that makes the country pretty cool is the fact that each individual state has its' own identity and takes pride in that. Each state has things they're famous for, bragging rights if you will, and what's the topic that comes to mind when they talk about their home state? Famous foods of course!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

The Berkshires New Starbucks is Beginning to Take Shape

The new Starbucks in Lee is beginning to finally take shape. The former Friendly’s on Housatonic Street in Lee has been under construction for months. According to the Berkshire Eagle, Lee’s Planning Board approved the plan last February by the Charles River Realty Group to develop the property.
LEE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
WSBS

Berkshire County May Be Dealing with a Big Pest Soon

For two years now we have had to worry about and deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Here in Berkshire County many folks and organizations came together to help one another through tough times whether it was delivering food, providing shelter, shopping for others, teaching from home/remotely, etc. The support for one another is what Berkshire County residents do best. We always find a way to (as Smitty Pignatelli puts it) "Be Berkshire."
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

Berkshire Residents: Are You Angry About These Ridiculous Gas Prices?

Oh how I would like to see that $3.11 per gallon price tag as noted in the cover photo. Our News Director Tom Conklin just wrote up an article showing us there is probably NO end in sight regarding the escalation of gas prices nationwide. Now it's my turn to vent about this as there is so much pent up frustration building inside me, I don't know where to start, but rest assured once you finish reading, maybe you will be in agreement with me regarding some of the alternatives that can be implemented to remedy this problem which affects EVERY driver locally here in Berkshires, statewide and worldwide. Western Massachusetts drivers are just about fed up with these developments and that also includes our tri-state region neighbors in New York and Connecticut.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time#The Clocks
WSBS

Pittsfield, Time’s Running Out To Vote On Taconic Mascot Name

If you're a resident of Pittsfield then you're probably aware of the contest currently underway in which you can vote on the new name for Taconic High School's mascot. Taconic has retired their "Braves" mascot in order to find an alternative name that does not reflect the Native American culture.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

The “Most Popular Kitchen Gadget of 2021″ in Massachusetts is…

A survey by the insurance and bonding company Safety First collected Google Trends data from 2021 and evaluated the popularity of kitchen gadgets within each individual state. Kitchen gadgets that topped states’ lists are extensive. Everything from the air fryer to the wine aerator made it to #1 in at least one state. The list is so vast that the “Most Popular Gadget of 2021" was only the number one choice in three states. Nine gadgets tied for #2 with only two states each putting them on top of their state's list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

This Massachusetts Castle Has Been Designated As A State Treasure

This historic landmark is best known as Grey Court, Tenney OR Greycourt Castle and it contains some interesting contents in the form of hidden treasures that are entombed in the walls of this mysterious building which is located just outside of Boston in Methuen, Massachusetts. Bay state residents have made the trek in attempts to claim their share of a secret fortune that has yet to be disclosed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSBS

Can You Drink Alcohol In Massachusetts Hospitals?

I remember when my six year-old son Liam was born. What a great day. My wife had just delivered a happy and healthy baby boy! It's time to celebrate, right? I remember my in-laws eventually showed up along with my parents and they had brought some Bud Light along with them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

This Little Fella Will Truly Create Lots Of Buzz In the Berkshires

It is not uncommon that sometimes we come across some "unique animals" in our lives. Case in point my memory STILL goes back to my time spent in New York's lower Hudson valley as a stray "three legged cat" would come to my door asking for food and I always accommodated as this feline was very appreciative in nature. To this day, the whereabouts of this cat remained unknown when the visits abruptly stopped. I could not help but fear the worst, but my memory of helping a "four legged friend" will always remain with me.
ANIMALS
WSBS

One of Berkshire County’s Amazing Wonders: Balance Rock (video)

As mentioned in previous articles, Berkshire County is certainly home to some strange, weird, and amazing phenomena. For example, we've covered Houghton Mansion, the Hoosac Tunnel, the Creature of Coca Cola Ledge and even some spooky activity captured on video at Hillside Cemetery. One Berkshire County attraction you may want...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

5 Things Massachusetts Celebrates In March

Tuesday rang in the first of March and if you live in Massachusetts, you're already over winter. Although this winter has been anything but super snowy, it is and has been COLD... HERE ARE 5 THINGS MASSACHUSETTS CELEBRATES IN MARCH. 1. THE ARRIVAL OF SPRING!. Although it won't be warm...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

WSBS

Pittsfield, MA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
775K+
Views
ABOUT

WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wsbs.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy