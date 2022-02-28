Attend a summer program and experience Illinois firsthand

Stack of 100 dollar billsPictures of Money (Creative Commons) Seem like everything costs a lot more now than it did even a few months ago? You're absolutely right! Prices have skyrocketed so far in 2021 and 2022 as the Consumer Price Index has increased 8 percent over the past twelve months. This is the largest 12-month increase since June 1982. (Source)

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO