MLB players believe Derek Jeter stepped down due to competitive integrity: 'This is what leaders do'

In a surprise move on Monday, Derek Jeter announced through a statement that he was stepping down as the Marlins CEO, effective immediately despite his contract reportedly not expiring until later this year.

In his statement, Jeter said, “The vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.” That led to plenty of speculation on social media that the typically low-spending Marlins, who currently project to have a payroll below $70 million this year, were prioritizing managing expenses while Jeter, famous for his insatiable appetite to win, wanted to prioritize fielding the best team possible.

Some players around the league seem to think the same, as many showed their “Re2pect” on social media after hearing the news that the Hall of Famer was no longer part of Miami’s front office amid negotiations for a new CBA.

Mets superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor was among them.

Of course, Jeter's decision could be related to Bruce Sherman wanting to take more control of the team, or Jeter's ownership share not increasing in his five years with the organization, but some players clearly believe Jeter's competitive DNA didn't match with the Marlins' plans moving forward.

