ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB players believe Derek Jeter stepped down due to competitive integrity: 'This is what leaders do'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QdXn3_0eRQqgVO00

In a surprise move on Monday, Derek Jeter announced through a statement that he was stepping down as the Marlins CEO, effective immediately despite his contract reportedly not expiring until later this year.

In his statement, Jeter said, “The vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead. Now is the right time for me to step aside as a new season begins.” That led to plenty of speculation on social media that the typically low-spending Marlins, who currently project to have a payroll below $70 million this year, were prioritizing managing expenses while Jeter, famous for his insatiable appetite to win, wanted to prioritize fielding the best team possible.

Some players around the league seem to think the same, as many showed their “Re2pect” on social media after hearing the news that the Hall of Famer was no longer part of Miami’s front office amid negotiations for a new CBA.

Mets superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor was among them.

Of course, Jeter's decision could be related to Bruce Sherman wanting to take more control of the team, or Jeter's ownership share not increasing in his five years with the organization, but some players clearly believe Jeter's competitive DNA didn't match with the Marlins' plans moving forward.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Derek Jeter
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Trevor Bauer Releases Video Revealing His Side of Story

Following the news that Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer would not be facing criminal charges stemming from allegations of sexual assault, the 31-year-old shared a video on his YouTube channel finally addressing the report. In the video, Bauer argues his side of the story and questions the reporting on the allegations....
MLB
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Blasts Anthony Davis: "If The Lakers Miss The Playoffs, AD Will Have Missed The Playoffs 6/10 Years... We Are Finding Out This Year It Doesn't Matter Who Is On His Team."

Anthony Davis made it to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, he's an NBA champion, an 8-time NBA All-Star and has made the All-NBA First team 4 times. His move to the Los Angeles Lakers to play alongside LeBron James was supposed to make the Lakers contenders for years to come, but even if they have won a title together, it hasn't been everything they expected either. There have even been reports that the Lakers could trade Davis in the offseason.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Players#Stepping Down#Marlins#The Hall Of Famer#Cba#Mets#Emshedoesit#Capitan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan, LeBron James, And Magic Johnson Are The Only Players With 3 NBA Championships, 3 Finals MVPs, And 3 Regular Seasons MVPs

Being successful in the NBA as a player is not easy. The NBA is far and away the best basketball league in the entire world. And to be declared one of the best in the league is a true statement of how great a player can be. There are several ways to find success as a player, whether it be through winning championships and Finals MVP trophies, or through regular-season accolades like the MVP.
NBA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Christian McCaffrey reports

It was a rough 2021 NFL season for Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey (seen above in a 2019 game) injured his ankle in a Week 12 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, ultimately putting an end to his season. McCaffrey has been one of, if not the best,...
NFL
The Spun

Tyrann Mathieu Reportedly Makes Decision On Free Agency

Tyrann Mathieu is ready to explore the free-agency market, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “My understanding is he’s going to test the market,” Rapoport said Sunday on NFL Network. “I think there is a chance he’s back in Kansas City, but they have so many priorities.”
NFL
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
338K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy