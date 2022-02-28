Who Plays Ash and Did He Die in 'Euphoria' Season 2 Finale?

[There are spoilers ahead for last night's episode of Euphoria. If you haven't watched yet, stay away from this post!]. Last night's Euphoria season finale was quite literally a doozy. We got to see Cassie and Maddy brawl on a stage, Rue and Jules have a sweet heart-to-heart moment, and Elliot sing a little song, giving everyone an opportunity to check twitter for three minutes. But maybe the most consequential of all the things that happened was the shootout at Fez and Ashtray's apartment, which might have left both of them dead. Or maybe just one of them. Or maybe neither?

