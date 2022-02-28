What the Elites Are Missing About Auto and Gas Prices

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A longtime Lubbock fuel station company has added more than half a dollar to its price boards in less than a week. “We’ve been selling gasoline since 1949, and we’ve never experienced back-to-back increases like we have the last four or five days,” Charles Bolton, co-owner of Bolton Oil Co. LTD., said. “It’s been astronomical. In fact, we’ve actually had a 53-cent increase in the last five days.”

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO