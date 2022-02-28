ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wentzville, MO

School District Reverses Its Decision To Ban Toni Morrison Novel

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ANv6O_0eRQqS6600
Photo: Getty Images

A Missouri school district changed course on banning a classic novel by the late Toni Morrison amid a public backlash and a class action lawsuit .

The Wentzville School Board –– located in a suburb of St. Louis –– reversed its earlier decision to ban Morrison's The Bluest Eye on Friday (February 25), accepting a special committee's recommendation to keep the novel on high school shelves .

The board had initially voted to remove the book over its description of violence, rape, incest, and sex, according to a report by the St. Louis Dispatch . Other titles have been banned while awaiting the committee's review.

Earlier this month, the ACLU of Missouri sued the district on behalf of two students who claimed the books were being banned because the protagonists and authors are Black or identify as LGBTQ+.

"This is welcomed news," Anthony Rothert , director of integrated advocacy for ACLU of Missouri, said of the board's decision, "but the fact remains that six books are still banned . And Wentzville's policies still make it easy for any community member to force any book from the shelves even when they shamelessly target books by and about communities of color, LGBTQ people and other marginalized groups."

Districts around the country have imposed bans on books by several Black authors , other authors of color, and LGBTQ+ authors. The bans come as part of Republicans' push to rid American schools of Critical Race Theory lessons they believe will make white children " feel bad ."

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

A Missouri school board reversed an earlier decision to remove a Toni Morrison book from school shelves just days after two students filed a lawsuit. The Wentzville school board voted on Friday to reinstate "The Bluest Eye," with only one vote against the decision. The book tells the story of an impoverished and abused Black girl who is fixated on White standards of beauty and longs for blue eyes. Board members had voted 4-3 in January to remove it from school library shelves and restrict digital access.
