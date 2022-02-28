ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Woman carjacked in Buckhead

By Amy Wenk
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 9 days ago
Atlanta Police say a woman was carjacked in Buckhead on Sunday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 27, officers were dispatched to 3060 Peachtree Road, across the street from the Whole Foods Market.

A female victim told police that she was driving her Nissan Sentra and stopped at the traffic light at West Paces Ferry Road. That’s when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up behind her, and two men exited the vehicle and tried to enter her vehicle through the passenger door, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department.

Police said that victim drove away from the scene, while the suspects fired shots. The victim then got out of her car and fled on foot. The two men jumped into her car and left the scene in her vehicle.

The victim was not injured, said police. The incident is under investigation.

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

