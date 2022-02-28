ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer gives fans a closer look at Mads Mikkelsen’s Grindelwald

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UG2Et_0eRQq8m300

The trailer for Fantastic Beasts : The Secrets of Dumbledore has finally arrived.

Following the success of the 2016 film and its 2018 sequel, the Harry Potter spin-off has returned for a third outing.

The film, which went into production in September 2020, is slated for a theatrical release on 15 April.

As depicted in the newly released trailer, The Secrets of Dumbledore will tell the backstory of Professor Albus Dumbledore (played by Jude Law ).

The legendary wizard will go head-to-head with his former friend Gellert Grindelwald, the Dark Wizard portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen .

Due to a blood pact made when they were friends, Dumbledore and Grindelwald cannot fight each other. The future Hogwarts headmaster, therefore, turns to Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead the charge instead.

Callum Turner, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol and Jessica Williams also star.

The brief clip gives fans a closer look at Mikkelsen as Grindelwald. The Danish actor (previously Casino Royale , Hannibal , and Another Round) took over the villainous role from Johnny Depp .

In November, Depp resigned at the request of Warner Bros after losing a libel case against The Sun over a 2018 article that called him a “wife beater”.

The actor has always denied being violent towards ex-wife Amber Heard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eK1jv_0eRQq8m300

Reports that Mikkelsen was being eyed up to replace Depp emerged in early November 2020, with the casting confirmed later that month.

Prior to being asked to resign, Depp had shot one scene for The Secrets of Dumbledore but will be paid at least $10m (£7.6m) for the film.

At least two more films in the Fantastic Beasts saga are reportedly in the works.

