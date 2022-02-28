ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, MT

Fire changes everything it touches. People can change, too.

By Lena Beck, The Xylom
Montana Free Press
Montana Free Press
 8 days ago
There were still two weeks left of my internship, it wasn’t supposed to end tonight. I wasn’t supposed to be packing my things yet. But it was. And I was. Throwing things into my backpack at random, trying to see by the headlight I’d bought for a camping trip earlier in...

IN THIS ARTICLE
