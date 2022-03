Island foxes are masters of survival. Having lived and evolved on the windswept, rugged and relatively remote Channel Islands off the coast of California for thousands of years, the cat-sized canids have quite a few tricks up their sleeves. Their small size, for one, is an adaptation to their resource-limited surroundings. And they're not primarily nocturnal like their mainland cousins, allowing them to hunt and forage at any hour.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO