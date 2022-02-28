How a two-faced molecule can silence problematic genes

Aphids such as tobacco aphid Myzus persicae-nicotianae, are among the most important plant viral vectors and plant viruses encode genes to interact with their vectors. Cucumber mosaic virus (CMV) encodes 2b protein as a suppressor of plant immune and it plays a vital role in CMV accumulation and susceptibility to aphid vectors. In this study, the resistance of tobacco plants (Nicotiana tabacum) to M. p. nicotianae was evaluated by silencing of 2b in CMV-infected plants. However, the pFGC-C.h silencing gene construct was transiently expressed using Agrobacterium tumefacience, LBA 4404 in tobacco leaves, and four days later, the plants were mechanically inoculated by CMV (Kurdistan isolate), and then, 15Â days post-inoculation 1 nonviruliferous aphid was placed on each leaf for evaluation of resistance to M. p. nicotianae. To evaluate the tobacco plants resistance and susceptibility to M. p. nicotianae, the number of aphids existent per tobacco leaf, life table and, demographic parameters were recorded and used as a comparison indicator. The obtained results were analyzed using the age-stage, two-sex life table. The highest number of aphids was recorded on the control CMV-infected plants, while the lowest number on CMV infected leaves expressing CMV-2b silencing construct (pFGC-C.h). The obtained data revealed the lowest rate for all of intrinsic rate of natural increase (rm) (0.246/day), the rate of reproduction (r0) (17.04 females/generation), and finite rate of increase (Î») (1.279/day), on the pFGC-C.h treatment. The maximum generation time (T) (11.834Â days) was observed on (V) treatment. However, the collected data revealed induction of resistance to tobacco aphids by silencing of CMV-2b in CMV infected plants.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO