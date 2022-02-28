ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

How a two-faced molecule can silence problematic genes

By Tokyo Medical, Dental University
Phys.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT and B lymphocytes, which are part of a group of immune cells commonly called white blood cells, work together to eliminate foreign invaders in the body such as viruses. However, certain diseases can arise when T and B cells are activated at inappropriate times, including autoimmune disorders and various cancers....

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Could tiny devices made out of DNA treat cancer?

One of the most promising avenues in treating cancer is to restore our immune system's ability to recognize and attack cancerous cells. A team of University of Chicago chemists and biologists developed a tiny device that can locate tumor cells and force them to reveal themselves to patrolling immune cells. In tests with mice, this resulted in tumor regression.
CANCER
Phys.org

Study probes how DNA folding might affect gene activity

Russian researchers from Skoltech, the Institute of Molecular Genetics of NRC Kurchatov Institute, Lomonosov Moscow State University, and elsewhere have clarified the mechanism behind the activation of genes in drosophila fly sex cells transitioning between two early stages in spermatozoid development. A similar mechanism makes the cells in our body—in the muscles, nerves, liver, etc.—different from each other and perhaps from sick cells, too. The team's findings were published in Nucleic Acids Research, about how the 3D structure assumed by DNA regulates which genes are active. These findings are a step toward elucidating the mechanisms of diseases and their causes with regard to DNA packaging.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

How well do boosters work? Depends on your genes

Genetics play an important role in how our bodies respond to vaccines and booster shots, suggesting that certain protective responses elicited by vaccination could be more effective with personalization, according to a new study led by University of Michigan researchers. The team also identified a particular form of an antibody-related...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Silencing#Gene Expression#Molecule#Nature Communications#Hdo
Phys.org

How bacteria cope with stress

When exposed to stress, bacteria allow their metabolism to take a break during which they suppress, for example, the incorporation of proteins into membranes. Scientists from Marburg, Freiburg and Munich have discovered this by biochemically investigating the stress response of microorganisms. The research group led by Marburg biochemist Gert Bange has reported their findings in Nature Communications.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

This gene regulates positive and negative immune responses in plants

The mechanism of plant defense mediated by the non-expressor of pathogenesis-related (NPR) genes in monocots (plants having a single embryonic leaf) is not well-documented. Now, scientists from Tokyo University of Science have discovered how the NPR family of genes regulate immune responses in the model monocot Brachypodium distachyon. These findings provide a blueprint for plants' defense systems and might contribute to more research towards resilient crop species, boosting pesticide-free cereal crop cultivation.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

How can computer engineering predict the future of gene synthesis?

Computer programming and gene synthesis appear to share little in common. But according to University of Cincinnati professor Andrew Steckl, an Ohio Eminent Scholar, leaps forward in technology in the former make him optimistic that wide scale gene manufacture is achievable. Steckl and his student, Joseph Riolo, used the history...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Phys.org

Engineering 2D semiconductors with built-in memory functions

A team of researchers at The University of Manchester's National Graphene Institute (NGI) and the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) has demonstrated that slightly twisted 2D transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) display room-temperature ferroelectricity. This characteristic, combined with TMDs' outstanding optical properties, can be used to build multi-functional optoelectronic devices such as...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Induction of resistance to Myzus persicae-nicotianae in Cucumber mosaic virus infected tobacco plants using silencing of CMV-2b gene

Aphids such as tobacco aphid Myzus persicae-nicotianae, are among the most important plant viral vectors and plant viruses encode genes to interact with their vectors. Cucumber mosaic virus (CMV) encodes 2b protein as a suppressor of plant immune and it plays a vital role in CMV accumulation and susceptibility to aphid vectors. In this study, the resistance of tobacco plants (Nicotiana tabacum) to M. p. nicotianae was evaluated by silencing of 2b in CMV-infected plants. However, the pFGC-C.h silencing gene construct was transiently expressed using Agrobacterium tumefacience, LBA 4404 in tobacco leaves, and four days later, the plants were mechanically inoculated by CMV (Kurdistan isolate), and then, 15Â days post-inoculation 1 nonviruliferous aphid was placed on each leaf for evaluation of resistance to M. p. nicotianae. To evaluate the tobacco plants resistance and susceptibility to M. p. nicotianae, the number of aphids existent per tobacco leaf, life table and, demographic parameters were recorded and used as a comparison indicator. The obtained results were analyzed using the age-stage, two-sex life table. The highest number of aphids was recorded on the control CMV-infected plants, while the lowest number on CMV infected leaves expressing CMV-2b silencing construct (pFGC-C.h). The obtained data revealed the lowest rate for all of intrinsic rate of natural increase (rm) (0.246/day), the rate of reproduction (r0) (17.04 females/generation), and finite rate of increase (Î») (1.279/day), on the pFGC-C.h treatment. The maximum generation time (T) (11.834Â days) was observed on (V) treatment. However, the collected data revealed induction of resistance to tobacco aphids by silencing of CMV-2b in CMV infected plants.
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

Skin cancers on the rise in Australia as sun damage catches up with ageing population

The number of non-melanoma skin cancers in Australia continues to rise steadily each year, despite successful sun-safe education campaigns, new research has found. The increase in cases of 2-6% each year for the past three decades was driven by those aged 55 and above, according to the study led by Associate Prof Catherine Olsen from the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, published on Thursday.
SKIN CARE
Phys.org

How to talk to extraterrestrials

In Steven Spielberg's 1977 film "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," extraterrestrials communicate with humans through a catchy five-note sequence. In Spielberg's 1982 blockbuster "E.T.," a diminutive alien learns basic English from a children's TV show. More recently, in 2016's "Arrival," squid-like visitors use pictograms to make themselves understood to American scientists wielding whiteboards with words.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Are pesticides used in urban and suburban areas harming honey bees?

Although research has revealed potential impacts of pesticides from agricultural activities on the health of honey bees, few studies have looked into the effects of pesticides used on vegetable gardens and ornamental plants from public and private lands in urban and suburban areas. A new study published in Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry found that in general, pesticide levels are low in nectar and pollen collected by honey bees in urban and suburban areas across the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
Phys.org

Traces of life in the Earth's deep mantle

The rapid development of fauna 540 million years ago has permanently changed the Earth—deep into its lower mantle. A team led by ETH researcher Andrea Giuliani found traces of this development in rocks from this zone. It is easy to see that the processes in the Earth's interior influence...
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

How the Placement of a Gene Affects Its Expression

The celebrated physicist Richard Feynman is credited with the quote, “What I cannot create, I do not understand.” As well as informing Feynman’s approach to theoretical physics, it’s a good way of describing the motivations of synthetic biologists, with their interest in building genomes from scratch. By designing and building synthetic genomes, they hope to better understand the code of life.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Analysis of draughtsboard sharks' metabolic rates suggests they sleep

A team of researchers from La Trobe University, the University of Western Australia and the University of Auckland, has found evidence that at least one type of shark sleeps. In their paper published in the journal Biology Letters, the group describes measuring the metabolic rates of seven wild draughtsboard (carpet) sharks held temporarily in a tank and what it revealed about their possible sleep patterns.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Ants can 'sniff out' cancer

Cancer detection is a major public health challenge, and the methods currently available to achieve it, for example MRIs and mammograms, are often expensive and invasive. This limits their large-scale use. To bypass these constraints, alternative methods are being studied, like the use of animals' sense of smell. A team...
CANCER
Phys.org

Female chimpanzees avoid humans

Female chimpanzees are less likely than males to go near villages and farmland used by humans, new research shows. Scientists observed chimpanzees in their natural forest habitat, and when they approached villages and cropland. Gatherings of chimpanzees—our closest living relatives—got smaller near areas used by humans, mostly because fewer females...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy