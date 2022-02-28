ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Weekly Analyst Update — February 28

delta.app
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational markets are cheaper, more cyclical, faster growing, but have extra risks. Today’s new investing world needs more diversification than just US and tech that has worked so well the past decade. Investors are very focused on home markets and the US (which is 4x bigger than its economy). Risks of...

blog.delta.app

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Target Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks opened on a downbeat note this morning, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.81% to 33,616.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.22% to 13,721.63. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.49% to 4,352.50. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed by 1.6%...
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. Ukraine's president says 'nobody is going to break us'. 1. Stock futures start March lower as Russia pushes toward Kyiv. U.S. stock futures fell Tuesday, on the first day of March, as Russia...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What Happened In The Markets Thursday Has Only Occurred Twice

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia sent stock futures in the U.S. sharply down on Wednesday night. Stock markets opened lowered Thursday but staged a late comeback that put the day in select company in terms of range of movement. What Happened: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: SPY) opened...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Oil Markets#Russia#Mchi#Ezu#Fed#Usd#Eastern European#Rsx#B4b De#Crypto
Daily Mail

American F-35s circle above Europe and attack helicopters and armored combat vehicles move to the Baltic States: US repositions its firepower to join the 4,700 paratroopers deployed in Eastern Europe with Ukraine on the brink of a full-scale invasion

The Pentagon is sending more troops and hardware to Europe as tensions ratchet up further amid warnings that Russia will launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the next 24 hours. F-35 Joint Strike Fighters and a battalion of 20 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being sent from Germany to...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine’s President Zelensky Slams Biden for Watching ‘From a Distance’ While Putin Closes In

The president of Ukraine feels abandoned. In a video statement posted early Friday morning, President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to call out President Joe Biden and other western allies for not doing enough to stop Russia’s all-out assault on his nation. “This morning, we are defending our country alone,” said the Ukrainian president. “Just like yesterday, the most powerful country in the world looked on from a distance.” He added: “Russia was hit with sanctions yesterday, but these are not enough to get these foreign troops off our soil. Only through solidarity and determination can this be achieved.” However, he did thank some people for their courage and support—the protesters who took to the streets of Russian cities Thursday to voice their opposition to Putin’s invasion. "To all the citizens of the Russian Federation who went out to protest, I want to say: we see you,” said Zelensky. “This means you heard us. This means you are starting to believe us. Fight for us, fight against the war.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Now oligarchs turn on Putin: Two Russian billionaires break ranks to call for peace talks 'as fast as possible' while describing conflict as a 'tragedy' for both nations

Two Russian billionaires have become the first powerful oligarchs to speak out and call for an end to the conflict triggered by President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine. Mikhail Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, and Oleg Deripaska have condemned Putin's invasion by calling for peace talks 'as fast as possible' between the two countries in an unusual intervention from Russia's leading business elite.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy