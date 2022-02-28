Amazon Delivery Driver Shoots Man After Small Crash In DelCo, Police Say

Anthony Jones Photo Credit: Clifton Heights Borough PD

A shooting involving an Amazon delivery driver in Delaware County may have started as a result of road rage, authorities said.

Responding officers found a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the stomach on the North Oak Avenue sidewalk near Springfield Road in Clifton Heights around 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, Clifton Heights police said.

An Amazon delivery driver shot the victim after a "minor accident", he told police.

The victim was taken to the University of Penn Hospital where he was admitted into surgery in critical condition, police said.

The shooter was identfied as Anthony Jones of Philadelphia.

An arrest warrant was issued on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and other related offenses.

