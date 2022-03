HUTCHINSON—The Cottonwood Complex fire in Reno County is now about 70% contained, according Hutchinson Fire Chief Steve Beer. As of 8 a.m. Monday, Johnson County, The Kansas Forest Service and Hutchinson Fire Crews continue to work on cutting down burning trees and extinguishing them. The moisture did help a little with some hot spots but the burning trees are still a major problem, according to the latest release.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO