I thought Dwayne Killings did a great job in his inaugural season as the UAlbany Men's basketball head coach. While they unfortunately lost to Hartford in the quarterfinals on Sunday, they still fought hard and I believe they exceeded their preseason expectations. I have much higher expectations going into next season, as do many other people around the Capital Region. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:

