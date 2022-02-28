ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

March Is Here And It’s Time For Massachusetts To Change The Clocks Again!

By Slater
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On my way into work this morning I was noticing that I could see the sun start to come up for the first time this winter at...

Berkshire County May Be Dealing with a Big Pest Soon

For two years now we have had to worry about and deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Here in Berkshire County many folks and organizations came together to help one another through tough times whether it was delivering food, providing shelter, shopping for others, teaching from home/remotely, etc. The support for one another is what Berkshire County residents do best. We always find a way to (as Smitty Pignatelli puts it) "Be Berkshire."
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Berkshire Residents: Are You Angry About These Ridiculous Gas Prices?

Oh how I would like to see that $3.11 per gallon price tag as noted in the cover photo. Our News Director Tom Conklin just wrote up an article showing us there is probably NO end in sight regarding the escalation of gas prices nationwide. Now it's my turn to vent about this as there is so much pent up frustration building inside me, I don't know where to start, but rest assured once you finish reading, maybe you will be in agreement with me regarding some of the alternatives that can be implemented to remedy this problem which affects EVERY driver locally here in Berkshires, statewide and worldwide. Western Massachusetts drivers are just about fed up with these developments and that also includes our tri-state region neighbors in New York and Connecticut.
TRAFFIC
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Have You Seen Green Porch Lights in the Berkshires? Why Green?

Oftentimes I'll feel nostalgic and I'll take a ride throughout the Berkshires and visit some of my old stomping grounds. Whether it's past hangouts in northern Berkshire County, a drive past my old schools, or checking out waterfalls and lakes I used to swim in, revisiting my Berkshire childhood is always a fun activity. I suppose I'm getting to that age where nostalgia is starting to kick in.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Two Large Western Massachusetts Municipalities Still Have Active Mask Mandates

As many Massachusetts residents know by now a majority of cities and towns throughout the commonwealth have done away with mask mandates as COVID-19 cases are at a reduction. At this point, in most Western Massachusetts areas, wearing a mask is optional and depends on each individual's comfort level and health situation. In Berkshire County, when I recently did my grocery shopping, I saw masks on a number of shoppers and others opted to be unmasked. In addition, I recently stopped in at a Pittsfield eatery for take-out and almost everybody sitting inside chose to be maskless. Also in Pittsfield, I did some shopping for household items and most of the customers were wearing masks but the employees were not.
PITTSFIELD, MA
The “Most Popular Kitchen Gadget of 2021″ in Massachusetts is…

A survey by the insurance and bonding company Safety First collected Google Trends data from 2021 and evaluated the popularity of kitchen gadgets within each individual state. Kitchen gadgets that topped states’ lists are extensive. Everything from the air fryer to the wine aerator made it to #1 in at least one state. The list is so vast that the “Most Popular Gadget of 2021" was only the number one choice in three states. Nine gadgets tied for #2 with only two states each putting them on top of their state's list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Wild Driver Speeding with Top Down During MA Snowstorm (video)

Massachusetts drivers are one of a kind or at least some of us anyway. We have been dubbed MassH&*es for our behavior including our crazy driving antics. Some of us tend to be bold, fearless and have little concern about what the consequences of our actions may be. Oftentimes you'll see on highways other motorists being cut off, passed on the right, and the good old flip of the bird. Even lack of directional use is common in the Bay State. It's no wonder we have that not-so-flattering nickname.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Politics
Nationwide Divorce Rates, You Might Be Surprised Where Massachusetts Ranked

Massachusetts is well known for a lot of things, the Mayflower, Cape Cod, and rabid sports fans. But what about our low divorce rate?. It's no surprise to anyone that divorce rates have continued to increase in the United States over the past few decades and at this point time about 50% of marriages result in divorce. Additionally, the Washington Post reports that over 9 million people in the U.S. have been THREE or more times. Hey, no judgment. If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. Right?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
This Massachusetts Castle Has Been Designated As A State Treasure

This historic landmark is best known as Grey Court, Tenney OR Greycourt Castle and it contains some interesting contents in the form of hidden treasures that are entombed in the walls of this mysterious building which is located just outside of Boston in Methuen, Massachusetts. Bay state residents have made the trek in attempts to claim their share of a secret fortune that has yet to be disclosed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
This Little Fella Will Truly Create Lots Of Buzz In the Berkshires

Dateline: Middle Sackville, Nova Scotia, Canada. A couple whose 3-year-old bulldog Freya, gave birth to a litter of 7 puppies (not uncommon in a dog's life) but the pair immediately noticed something unusual about the eighth newborn as her fur was dyed "green". Trevor and Audra Mosher were cleaning the canine mother but she started to go into labor again. An eighth puppy surfaced, only this time they were shocked to see the new edition encased in a black sac, contrasting with translucent sacs of its older siblings as her fur was dyed "green".
ANIMALS
Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

