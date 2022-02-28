Here’s How You Can Get Literally Every Madewell Athleisure Set On Sale (Including The New Leggings)

Click here to read the full article.

When I think of Madewell, I think of dependable closet staples that’ll look just as good in the office as they do at a weekend brunch. The brand’s jeans are heaven-sent, the tops always flattering and the bags are almost too good to be true. I mean, Meghan Markle loves them for a reason, people! So, it should come as no surprise that the store has an incredible array of athleisure that is so cute, my closet is mad at me for waiting this long to check it all out.

Everything you need is here: color-blocked hoodies, sweat-wicking leggings and sweatsuits so chic, you’d prob get mistaken for a celeb wearing it to the airport on your next trip. The clothes aren’t your typical gym garb, either. These are the kind of athleisure sets that you’ll want to wear everywhere but the treadmill. They’re incredibly well-made and have so much structure to them that they never look lazy or haggard.

If you pull up wearing these to dinner or a Zoom meeting, you’ll more than likely be the best-dressed person in the room (even if it’s a virtual one).

Now, here’s the good part. Madewell must know how much we all love a good set, because the brand is offering a deal on all of them, even if you mix and match colors! If you get a set of sweats or your fav leggings and sports bra combo, you’ll get a 20 percent price cut just like that. It’s not even a major sales day or anything. The store just knows how much we love a bargain.

Below, check out some of the cutest Madewell pieces available to shop RN. Oh, and don’t sleep on their shoe selection , either. The New Balance collab is what a sneakerhead dreams of.

MWL Flex Square-Neck Sports Bra

This super-soft sports bra is tailor-made for your fav yoga or pilates class. It’s sweat-wicking and gives medium support so you can feel good all the way from downward dog to child’s pose. Also, fun fact: It’s made from recycled plastic bottles .

Curvy MWL Flex High-Rise 25″ Leggings

These leggings have it all: stretch that’s unparalleled, sweat-wicking fabric and a quick-drying capability that’s unmatched. Not to mention, they’ve got a hidden pocket that your keys and AirPods can fit into when you’re on the go.

New Balance 237 Sneakers

Every season is pastel season when you have these adorable sneakers in your closet. Though, if you’re into a darker palette, you’re covered .

MWL Betterterry Side-Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt

Maybe it’s the colorblock, the side zippers or the above-the-hip crop that makes this sweatshirt such a standout. The look is elevated and will surely make your trip to the grocery or time on the couch so much chicer.

MWL Superbrushed Pull-On Jumpsuit

Here’s the thing about a neutral-colored jumpsuit : You can style it in an infinite number of ways. Wear a turtleneck under it during the winter, throw a light jacket over it in the spring, keep it as is in the summer and put your fav flannel atop it in the fall. It’s the closest thing we’ll get to being able to wear a onesie to work and beyond.

MWL Sweatshirt Bralette

Think of the comfort of a sweatshirt. Now, combine that with a sports bra . What does it make? Your next obsession.

MWL Quilted Jacquard Zip Jacket

Take a close look at this zip-up and you’ll see it’s not like other sweatshirts. The top is quilted so it has a texture that looks high-end and professional .

The (Re)sourced Tote Bag

Big enough to fit your laptop inside, and cute enough to bring with you from the locker room to the boardroom, this huge recycled handbag is everything you could want in a commuter accessory. It’ll hold your whole life inside—toiletries included.

Kickoff Trainer Sneakers

Neutral, platform and color-blocked ? There’s nothing else we’d want in a pair of shoes.