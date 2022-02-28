ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How You Can Get Literally Every Madewell Athleisure Set On Sale (Including The New Leggings)

By Summer Cartwright
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 8 days ago

STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When I think of Madewell, I think of dependable closet staples that’ll look just as good in the office as they do at a weekend brunch. The brand’s jeans are heaven-sent, the tops always flattering and the bags are almost too good to be true. I mean, Meghan Markle loves them for a reason, people! So, it should come as no surprise that the store has an incredible array of athleisure that is so cute, my closet is mad at me for waiting this long to check it all out.

Everything you need is here: color-blocked hoodies, sweat-wicking leggings and sweatsuits so chic, you’d prob get mistaken for a celeb wearing it to the airport on your next trip. The clothes aren’t your typical gym garb, either. These are the kind of athleisure sets that you’ll want to wear everywhere but the treadmill. They’re incredibly well-made and have so much structure to them that they never look lazy or haggard.

If you pull up wearing these to dinner or a Zoom meeting, you’ll more than likely be the best-dressed person in the room (even if it’s a virtual one).

Now, here’s the good part. Madewell must know how much we all love a good set, because the brand is offering a deal on all of them, even if you mix and match colors! If you get a set of sweats or your fav leggings and sports bra combo, you’ll get a 20 percent price cut just like that. It’s not even a major sales day or anything. The store just knows how much we love a bargain.

Below, check out some of the cutest Madewell pieces available to shop RN. Oh, and don’t sleep on their shoe selection , either. The New Balance collab is what a sneakerhead dreams of.

MWL Flex Square-Neck Sports Bra

This super-soft sports bra is tailor-made for your fav yoga or pilates class. It’s sweat-wicking and gives medium support so you can feel good all the way from downward dog to child’s pose. Also, fun fact: It’s made from recycled plastic bottles .



MWL Flex Square-Neck Sports Bra $48


Curvy MWL Flex High-Rise 25″ Leggings

These leggings have it all: stretch that’s unparalleled, sweat-wicking fabric and a quick-drying capability that’s unmatched. Not to mention, they’ve got a hidden pocket that your keys and AirPods can fit into when you’re on the go.



Curvy MWL Flex High-Rise 25 $75


New Balance 237 Sneakers

Every season is pastel season when you have these adorable sneakers in your closet. Though, if you’re into a darker palette, you’re covered .



New Balance 237 Sneakers $75


MWL Betterterry Side-Zip Hoodie Sweatshirt

Maybe it’s the colorblock, the side zippers or the above-the-hip crop that makes this sweatshirt such a standout. The look is elevated and will surely make your trip to the grocery or time on the couch so much chicer.



MWL Betterterry Side-Zip Hoodie… $85


MWL Superbrushed Pull-On Jumpsuit

Here’s the thing about a neutral-colored jumpsuit : You can style it in an infinite number of ways. Wear a turtleneck under it during the winter, throw a light jacket over it in the spring, keep it as is in the summer and put your fav flannel atop it in the fall. It’s the closest thing we’ll get to being able to wear a onesie to work and beyond.



MWL Superbrushed Pull-On Jumpsuit $98


MWL Sweatshirt Bralette

Think of the comfort of a sweatshirt. Now, combine that with a sports bra . What does it make? Your next obsession.



MWL Sweatshirt Bralette $48


MWL Quilted Jacquard Zip Jacket

Take a close look at this zip-up and you’ll see it’s not like other sweatshirts. The top is quilted so it has a texture that looks high-end and professional .



MWL Quilted Jacquard Zip Jacket $128


The (Re)sourced Tote Bag

Big enough to fit your laptop inside, and cute enough to bring with you from the locker room to the boardroom, this huge recycled handbag is everything you could want in a commuter accessory. It’ll hold your whole life inside—toiletries included.



The (Re)sourced Tote Bag $59.99 (originally $98)


Kickoff Trainer Sneakers

Neutral, platform and color-blocked ? There’s nothing else we’d want in a pair of shoes.



Kickoff Trainer Sneakers $98


StyleCaster

Zara’s Denim Selection Is On Point—And The Jeans Are All Under $50

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Spring is the ultimate season for denim. Nothing looks better with, well, everything. From eyelet blouses and oversized blazers to fancy heels or grungy boots, a good pair of jeans will complete every look. For the last few years, my go-to destination for trendy and affordable denim has been Zara. Zara jeans are my absolute favorite and I have yet to find another site with as many options for under $50 bucks. I...
APPAREL
StyleCaster

Zara’s Viral Pink Dress Sold Out—But These 7 Satin Slips Are Just As Chic

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If, like me, you peruse your local Zara on a weekly basis, there’s a chance you saw the viral Pink Slip Dress long before it rose to fame on the bodies of TikTok Fashion Girlies everywhere. Zara hauls are commonplace on the app, but for some reason, users became fixated on this one dress as—for lack of better explanation—the diamond of the season. Everyone had to have it, and so, it sold out....
APPAREL
StyleCaster

Revolve Is Having a Once-in-a-Lifetime Sitewide Sale—Here’s What to Shop to Save The Most

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There comes a time in every young woman’s life when their favorite, most beloved store hosts a sale to end all sales. If you’re a fan of Revolve, that time is now. The fashion hub and destination for all things trendy—this includes incredible makeup, shoes and accessories—is having a huge anniversary sale and quite literally everything on the website is discounted. You can finally save big on that corset top you’ve been eyeing, along with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

6 Activewear Trends Worth Wearing Beyond The Gym

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I have the bad habit of hoarding workout clothes. For some reason, I find it necessary to keep those random workout shorts I bought freshman year of college and wear them over and over again. When the shorts recently ripped, it dawned on me that it was time to invest in some actually-cute workout gear—so, I turned to this season’s top activewear trends. Just as regular fashion trends can motivate me to play...
APPAREL
Person
Meghan Markle
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say These $10 Leggings Are ‘Like Slipping Into a Cotton Ball’ & They ‘Fit Perfectly’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Now that it’s getting a bit warmer outside, we no longer have to bundle up with five different layers of clothing. Spring marks a time to transition your wardrobe from heavy fabrics to lightweight materials. It also means wearing clothes that flaunt bright colors and are super versatile. So, to make things easier, we’ve been searching far and wide for the clothes you absolutely need in your spring closet. It’s time to meet...
APPAREL
StyleCaster

Melinda Gates Just Revealed the ‘Breaking Point’ After Bill’s Affair—Here’s Why They Divorced

Click here to read the full article. Ever since Bill Gates and Melinda Gates’ divorce, there have been questions surrounding the nature of their split—and now, Melinda is clearing the air. In an interview with CBS This Morning, Melinda opened up about the end of her marriage and her ex-husband’s affair. Shortly after news of their divorce was made public, the Microsoft co-founder admitted to having cheated on Melinda in the past. “There was an affair almost 20 years ago, which ended amicably,” a rep shared at the time. However, rumors continued to circulate that this was far from an isolated...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
StyleCaster

Elizabeth Holmes Is Accused of ‘Brainwashing’ Her Husband—Here’s What His Family Really Thinks of Her

Click here to read the full article. She may be one of the most controversial entrepreneurs in Silicon Valley, but according to Elizabeth Holmes’ husband, William “Billy” Evans, the public has it “all wrong” about her. Holmes was the founder and chief executive officer of Theranos, a health tech company that claimed to have revolutionized blood testing by developing methods to test patients with small volumes of blood, such as a single drop. The success of Theranos led Forbes to name Holmes as the youngest self-made female billionaire in the United States in 2015, with her company valued at $9 billion....
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Are Officially Back Together—They ‘Never Stopped Loving Each Other’

Click here to read the full article. Wait…are Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet back together? Nearly six weeks after their split, the Aquaman star and the Cosby Show alum are sparking rumors of a reconciliation following reports that they’re living together once again. Jason and Lisa, who got married in October 2017, originally announced their separation in a since-deleted Instagram post on January 12, 2022. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the pair said in a joint statement on Jason’s...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Gabby Dated 2 ‘Bachelorette’ Contestants—Here’s Whether She Wins Clayton’s Season

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve heard the rumors that she dated not one but two Bachelor Nation alums before her relationship with Clayton, you may want to know more about Gabby from The Bachelor 2022 and what the truth is about her past Bachelor romances. Gabby was one of 30 contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. Clayton, a 28-year-old medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young, where he was eliminated in eighth place. Clayton was announced as the season 26 Bachelor in November 2021,...
NFL
StyleCaster

Here’s the Real Reason Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz Divorced & Where They Stood Before They Died

Click here to read the full article. Since I Love Lucy ended, there have been a lot of questions about why Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz divorced and where they stood before their deaths three years apart from each other. Ball and Arnaz met and fell in love in 1940 after starring in the movie, Too Many Girls. They married that same year on November 30.In 1948, Ball was cast as Liz Cooper, a wacky wife in the CBS Radio comedy show, My Favorite Husband. The show ran for 148 episodes. After the success of My Favorite Husband, Ball was asked...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Colton Underwood Is Engaged to His Boyfriend 2 Years After Breaking Up With His ‘Bachelor’ Winner

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
NFL
StyleCaster

TikTok Is Freaking Out About Kendall Jenner & Hailey Bieber’s Slicked-Back Hair Hack

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Have you ever wondered how celebs like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber get those perfect, slicked-back hairstyles with not a strand out of place? SAME. My curly baby hairs could never. Influencer Arielle Lorre answered this question on TikTok and it’s all about something called a Tancho Tique Stick. “When I went to the Emmy’s this year, I had Kendall and Hailey’s hairstylist Iriniel [de León] do my hair,” she says in a now-viral...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
StyleCaster

Whoa — Walmart Is Getting Luxe Beauty Products Thanks to Space NK

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Walmart is taking a page out of Target’s playbook. Last summer, Ulta Beauty opened shop-in-shops inside Target stores (and online) bringing your Ulta faves to so many doors. Now, Walmart is teaming up with British beauty retailer Space NK to offer a curated collection of luxe brands across skincare, makeup, haircare, bath and body called BEAUTYSPACE NK. Products from 15 brands, including both new and reliable faves, will be available on Walmart.com, as...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Here’s What Elizabeth Holmes’ Voice Actually Sounds Like—& How It Compares to ‘The Dropout’

Click here to read the full article. Ever since The Dropout landed on Hulu, audiences have had lots of questions about Elizabeth Holmes’ voice—especially when it comes to actress Amanda Seyfried’s impression of the Theranos founder. The Dropout, which stars Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes, tells the story of the former Theranos CEO’s meteoric rise—and equally intense fall from grace—after she is accused of defrauding medical professionals and companies out of millions. With Theranos, Holmes boasted a revolutionary technology that was capable of diagnosing a number of diseases, including cancer, with just a prick of blood. But this technology was an empty promise—and...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Fired His 3rd Lawyer in a Year After Agreeing to ‘Expedite’ His Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. Another one. Kanye West’s lawyer in Kim Kardashian’s divorce trial was just fired, marking the third attorney fired by the rapper in a year. The move came just one day before the “Stronger” rapper’s court date with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. TMZ was the first to break the news that Kanye—who now goes by Ye—decided to fire his former attorney Christopher Charles Melcher on March 1, 2022. The lawyer confirmed the reports the following day to Us Weekly. Lawyer Samantha Spector will be taking over in his place. In the past,...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
StyleCaster

Here’s Whether Susie Wins Clayton’s ‘Bachelor’ Season After Getting His 1st One-on-One Date

Click here to read the full article. She may look like Hannah Brown, but Susie from The Bachelor 2022 made it way farther on Clayton’s Bachelor season than Hannah B. did on hers. Susie was one of 30 contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. Clayton, a 28-year-old medical sales rep from Columbia, Missouri, was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young, where he was eliminated in eighth place. Clayton was announced as the season 26 Bachelor in November 2021, however, photos of him filming The Bachelor leaked in September 2021, a month before Michelle’s Bachelorette...
NFL
StyleCaster

Aaron & Shailene Are Sparking Reunion Rumors Again—Here’s If They’re Really Still Engaged

Click here to read the full article. Despite reports that the pair called it quits, it seems more and more signs are pointing to these two being in a relationship. So, are Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley still engaged? While neither the Green Bay Packers star, 38, nor the Big Little Lies alum, 30, have commented on recent reports, their behavior definitely seems to suggest that they’re still an item. Most recently, the pair attended the same wedding together in Montecito, California on March 5, 2022, with sources telling Entertainment Tonight that the outing was definitely a “date.” Aaron, for his...
NFL
StyleCaster

Travis’ Ex-Wife Was Issued a Protective Order Against Her Boyfriend After He ‘Threw a Chair’ at Her

Click here to read the full article. Taking the necessary measures. Shanna Moakler’s Matthew Rondeau protective order was officially granted following an alleged dispute between the pair. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, Moakler’s on-again, off-again boyfriend “grabbed” Moakler “by the hair” before swinging her “by her hair on the ground” during a dispute on February 24, 2022, at her home. The docs alleged that Rondeau then “grabbed Moakler’s face and neck,” “threw [a] chair” at her and “urinated” on her during the dispute, leaving Moakler with “visible injuries.” The Miss USA alum, 46, has yet to file a restraining...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch ‘The Dropout’ For Free to See Amanda Seyfried as Theranos Fraudster Elizabeth Holmes

Click here to read the full article. If you’ve been fascinated with Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos, you may want to know how to watch The Dropout online for free to see the rise and fall of the tech entrepreneur who was called the next Steve Jobs. The Dropout stars Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and chief executive officer of Theranos, a health tech company that claimed to have revolutionized blood testing by developing methods to test patients with small volumes of blood, such as a single drop. The success of Theranos led Forbes to name Holmes as the youngest...
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Hailey Bieber Swears This TikTok-Viral Vitamin C Serum ‘Changed’ Her Skin & It’s 25% Off For a Limited Time Only

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When searching for the next big skincare product to add to our routines, we turn to TikTok and celebs. What better inspiration than the people who are consistently trying new formulas and have a massive platform for sharing their fave picks? There’s one product in particular that has won the hearts of TikTokers everywhere, plus the stunning Hailey Bieber. BeautyStat might not be a brand you’re all too familiar with, but let us explain....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
