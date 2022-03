A new approach to managing moderate-to-severe asthma has gained interest and attention and has led to updated guidelines for patients, but studies to date have not focused on populations that face a disproportionate burden of complications from asthma: African American/Black (AA/B) and Hispanic/Latinx (H/L) populations. AA/B and H/L individuals experience higher rates of asthma-related emergency department visits, higher rates of hospitalizations and approximately double the asthma mortality rate compared to white individuals. Interventions to try to reduce this disparity have been labor intensive and have had varied results.

