Danville Police: Shooting suspect arrested

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A suspect of a recent shooting was arrested on Sunday evening.

Chief Deputy of Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Hartshorn, confirmed that Francis Briscoe III was arrested after he turned himself in.

In a news release, police stated that a 20-year-old woman was found in the Walmart parking lot with one gunshot wound to her torso and another one in her lower back on February 24. She told police that she was in the parking lot when her ex-boyfriend began arguing with her and shot her twice with a handgun. Officers identified the suspect as Francis Briscoe.

Danville Police said they arrested Briscoe with preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated domestic battery and possession of a firearm by a felon. Briscoe is currently being held at the Vermilion County Jail. His bond is set at $1 million (10%).

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or the Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.

