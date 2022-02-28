ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCIA

Danville Police: Shooting suspect arrested

WCIA
WCIA
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HwmHb_0eRQkDtB00

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A suspect of a recent shooting was arrested on Sunday evening.

Danville Police: Woman hurt after shooting in Walmart parking lot

Chief Deputy of Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Hartshorn, confirmed that Francis Briscoe III was arrested after he turned himself in.

In a news release, police stated that a 20-year-old woman was found in the Walmart parking lot with one gunshot wound to her torso and another one in her lower back on February 24. She told police that she was in the parking lot when her ex-boyfriend began arguing with her and shot her twice with a handgun. Officers identified the suspect as Francis Briscoe.

Witnesses: Shots fired near Walmart

Danville Police said they arrested Briscoe with preliminary charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated domestic battery and possession of a firearm by a felon. Briscoe is currently being held at the Vermilion County Jail. His bond is set at $1 million (10%).

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or the Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Man wanted in connection to deadly Decatur shooting arrested

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man wanted in connection to a shooting in September has been arrested. Macon County Jail records show Bryan McGee was booked on Saturday on first degree murder and other charges. This comes after a warrant was issued for his arrested following the death of 17-year-old Demeshiona Miller-Fonville in Decatur. Police […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Man arrested after missing Arkansas teenager found in Illinois

MARSHALL, Ill. (WCIA) — A missing 14-year-old from Arkansas was found in Illinois. In a news release, Marshall Police officers said they were called to Pilot Truck stop on Trefz Drive to try to find the teenager. Arkansas State Police indicated the teenager may be found in a van and an adult man may be […]
MARSHALL, IL
WCIA

State Police respond to crash on I-57

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police officers were dispatched to I-57 southbound near milepost 225 Tuesday morning in response to a two-vehicle traffic crash. Officers said 31-year-old Ryan Pointer was driving a 2007 White International Tanker Truck (Unit 1) and 51-year-old Michael Schaffer was a passenger. They also said 44-year-old Joseph Pressley was driving a […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Two charged with meth possession

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men from Shelby County were charged over the weekend for possessing methamphetamine in two separate cases. 69-year-old Keith Miller of Tower Hill was charged on Friday. He was charged with possessing two days earlier 15 to 100 grams of meth, a Class 1 felony with a sentencing range of […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Danville#Crime Stoppers#Public Safety#Wcia#Walmart Danville Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Crime Stoppers seeks information on retail theft

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding a retail theft and aggravated battery that happened at Best Buy on February 26. According to police, at approximately 1:10 p.m., two people entered Best Buy at 2117 North Prospect Avenue, removed two iPhones from a display counter and attempted […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

State Police respond to overturned truck

UPDATED AT 1:45 P.M.: State Police said all lanes of I-57 south between MP 229 & 220 were opened at 10:30 a.m.. Northbound was opened at 12:30 p.m.. However, the left lane of northbound is still blocked north from the 224 to 224.6 mile markers for recovery. CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

U of I Police: 18-year-old student accused of biting 2 officers

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old student of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign was arrested after he was accused of biting two police officers on Thursday. The University of Illinois Police said they were dispatched to the Van Doren Hall on South Fourth Street at around 12:25 a.m. in response to a report of […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police: One dead, one hurt in shooting

UPDATE at 4:47 p.m. on 3/6/2022 Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the deceased victim as 26-year-old Henry D. Gordon III of Urbana. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. His death remains under investigation. URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead and another is in critical condition after they were shot Saturday night. Urbana […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police looking for theft suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who committed a theft at a jewelry store. The theft happened at Rogers and Hollands Jewelers in White Oaks Mall on Thursday. Police say they are looking for a man and a woman, both of whom are […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur Public Schools bus searched after report of weapon onboard

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Public Schools officials said one of their buses was searched Monday “to investigate a report of a potential weapon” onboard. In a statement, officials said officers met the bus at Edward and Sawyer streets. They confiscated an orange toy cap gun from a second grade student, according to officials. The […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office hiring new deputies

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Merit Commission is accepting applications for new deputies and court security officers. Anyone interested in applying can pick up an application at 1 Sheriff’s Plaza in Springfield or print an application from online. Applications must be submitted in person or post-marked by 4 p.m. on April […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

PHOTOS: Springfield Police takes Polar Plunge

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Over the weekend, officers of the Springfield Police Department and their families took part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge. The Plunge took place at Lake Springfield on Saturday. It was a warm 73 degrees and overcast, but the officers would’ve taken the plunge regardless of the weather. It’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Firefighters respond to building on fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Firefighters were dispatched to a location on Adlai Stevenson Drive at around 1:20 p.m. on Monday in response to a report of equipment on fire inside a building. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw a large commercial building with smoke coming from exhaust vents. The firefighters said all […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Tow truck driver hit by car dies

Editor’s Note: This article was edited to accurately reflect Booker’s hometown. Updated at 7:33 p.m. — The tow truck driver who was struck on the job Saturday night has died, according to the St. Joseph – Stanton Fire Protection District where he worked as a volunteer. The fire department identified the victim as Ross Booker, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man, father rescued from floodwaters

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Effingham County Dive Rescue Team was called to 300th Street at the Railroad Trestle, just south of Highway 33 in Beecher City, at around 6:30 a.m. on Monday in response to a report of a man stranded in floodwaters. When the rescue team arrived at the reported location, they […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Paxton Police request charges for racist video

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) – More information has been released regarding a racist video circulating over social media at a Central Illinois middle school. The Paxton Police Department has been investigating the video. They believe two 14-year-old students recorded it, intending to harass another juvenile in Paxton. Those students could now face a number of charges: […]
PAXTON, IL
WCIA

Danville Fire crews report to fire at Quaker Oats

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville firefighters were called to a fire at the Quaker Oats factory Tuesday morning. In a news release, Fire Chief Don McMasters said crews were dispatched around 1 a.m. for a fire in an extruder on the fifth floor. When they got there, firefighters found an exhaust pipe above the extruder […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

WCIA

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy