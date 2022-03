People who have even a mild case of COVID-19 may have accelerated aging of the brain and other changes to it, according to a new study. The study, published Monday in the journal Nature, is believed to be the largest of its kind. It found that the brains of those who had COVID-19 had a greater loss of gray matter and abnormalities in the brain tissue compared with those who didn't have COVID-19. Many of those changes were in the area of the brain related to the sense of smell.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO