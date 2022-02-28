ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Keaton was in the bathroom when he won his 2022 SAG Award: ‘Sorry! Quick trip to the men’s room!’

By Johnny Lopez
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=489FYk_0eRQjfRc00

Nature waits for no one and no award!

Michael Keaton almost missed out on receiving his 2022 Screen Actors Guild award on Sunday.

The 70-year-old actor was nowhere to be found when Salma Hayek announced his name as the winner for outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie for his performance in “Dopesick.”

"And the Actor goes to Michael Keaton, 'Dopesick'," Hayek revealed as she looked around for the Hollywood veteran.

While the audience applauded, Keaton was nowhere to be found.

"Are you kidding me? I have stage fright," the 55-year-old actress said, before noticing him running toward the stage. "Come on Michael! Come on Michael!"

Once at the podium, the Oscar winner disclosed the reason for his delay.

"Thank you very much," Keaton said. "Sorry! Quick trip to the men's room. It was packed, by the way. This is so nice, thank you very much. Really, I'm truly grateful."

See the full list of 2022 SAG Award winners below:

FILM NOMINEES

Motion Picture Cast

Belfast

WINNER: CODA

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

WINNER: Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

WINNER: No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

TELEVISION NOMINEES

Drama Series Ensemble

The Handmaid's Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

WINNER: Succession

Yellowstone

Comedy Series Ensemble

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Ted Lasso

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

WINNER: Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

WINNER: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

WINNER: HoYeon Jung, Squid Game

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Mare of Easttown

WINNER: Squid Game

