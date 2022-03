STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Giving the “gift of life” is proving twice as nice for a man from Connecticut. In 2019, he donated a kidney to a stranger. Now, as CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported Tuesday, is once again ready to make a life-changing gift. Four years in the Marines taught John Rubino something about duty. The Stamford resident is facing a big one next month. “March 2 will be my donation for a liver to a 7-month-old baby girl,” Rubino said. “The liver is an amazing organ. You are donating a piece of yours?” Aiello asked. “They are going to take the left lateral segment...

STAMFORD, CT ・ 14 DAYS AGO